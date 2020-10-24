Shropshire charity giving virtual advice to help households keep warm

Lizzy Thain - energy champion

Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) is providing the support as part of the Big Energy Saving Network, a national programme to help people take action to reduce their energy bills.

The charity would typically speak to people face-to-face at events around Shropshire, but is unable to do so this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Instead, people can book a free Zoom or telephone session with an energy ‘champion’, where they will be able to find out information including switching suppliers, what grants and benefits are available and how to sign up to the Priority Services Register, a scheme run by energy suppliers to give people extra help.

Lizzy Thain, project officer for Shropshire RCC, said: “This year the impact of Covid-19 has us staying inside more, working from home and potentially increasing our energy use, so it’s more important than ever that people take the opportunity to reduce their bills and become more energy efficient.

“We have lots of information and advice for all different types of circumstances so please get in touch if you would like to book a session or are interested in finding out more.”

People taking part are encouraged to have a recent energy bill available to review so possible savings are identified during the advice session.

They will also receive a free energy pack with an information toolkit after the call offering further guidance.