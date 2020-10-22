Autumn arrives in a blaze of colour

By Sue Austin

September sunshine helped to ensure this Autumn began in a blaze of colour.

Stunning autumn scene near Trefonen captured on her camera by Ruth Dawes
The richness of the yellow, red and orange hues were captured in this spectacular photograph, taken near Trefonen by Ruth Dawes. The stunning tree is covered, from sky to floor in a mass of different Autumnal shades.

Experts say that the sunny spring and in particular the Indian summer in September is causing the chlorophyll in the leavesto be destroyed more quickly – exposing yellows and orange colours sooner, and forming the red and purple pigments.

The National Trust is urging people to make the most of the Autumn scenes by walking round some of its gardens and estates.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

