Autumn arrives in a blaze of colour

Stunning autumn scene near Trefonen captured on her camera by Ruth Dawes

The richness of the yellow, red and orange hues were captured in this spectacular photograph, taken near Trefonen by Ruth Dawes. The stunning tree is covered, from sky to floor in a mass of different Autumnal shades.

Experts say that the sunny spring and in particular the Indian summer in September is causing the chlorophyll in the leavesto be destroyed more quickly – exposing yellows and orange colours sooner, and forming the red and purple pigments.