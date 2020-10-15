Couple have a whole latte of love for environment

Jon and Peggy Stanford, from Apostle Coffee, planting trees

Apostle Coffee, run by husband and wife Jon and Charlotte Stanford, from Middlehope, Craven Arms, have set up in the Shropshire Hills and are working to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

Frustrated by the plastic, foil-lined bags that other coffee companies use to keep their beans fresh, the couple set out to ensure their entire range could be home compostable at a time when few companies had committed to reducing their plastic and single-use waste.

Now Apostle Coffee is one of only a handful of roasteries which are using compostable materials throughout their product line, ensuring customers and partners are sending zero waste to landfill.

The roastery is also ‘off-grid’, powered by wind, solar and natural gas. Any emissions created by the transportation of green beans are ‘inset’ by planting endangered black poplar trees on surrounding land.

They also offer a carbon offsetting subscription to their regular customers, or ‘Coffee Apostles’, as they are referred.

Every Apostle subscriber receives a starter pack, complete with Apostle Jar to refill with each fresh delivery, and a certificate detailing the endangered tree that has been planted just for them.

Over its lifetime, the native broadleaf will absorb around a ton of CO2 emissions, or about 10 per cent of an individual's annual carbon footprint.

Jon said: "Apostle Coffee is also dedicated to producing the finest speciality grade organic coffee

"By focusing on a core range of coffees and only roasting to order, Apostle is able to ensure their customers’ cup is filled with fantastic tasting coffee, which also happens to be the most environmentally friendly coffee around."