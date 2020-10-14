Southwater to light up green as three Telford parks are commended with prestigious award

Southwater will be lit up green to celebrate the success

Dawley Park and Hartshill Park join Telford Town Park in picking up the award, which celebrates well-managed green spaces, in 2020.

All three parks will be raising their green flags, and Southwater will also be lit up green from tonight until Sunday to celebrate the borough's success and say thank you to park staff, volunteers and judges for all their hard work.

The White Cliffs of Dover and London Stadium are among other local landmarks going green for their parks.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for parks, said: “This is wonderful news. Like the rest of the country, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline for so many people this year. We have all used them to relax, meet friends and exercise.

“More visitors brings more challenges for those who help look after our parks, so to achieve the standards demanded by the Green Flag Award for not one, but three parks, is a fantastic achievement.”

Maintenance contractors idverde are responsible for the upkeep of parks throughout Telford.

Paul Slack, operations director from idverde, added: “This is fantastic news and a significant achievement for the borough of Telford & Wrekin and brings some positive news during difficult times. I am extremely proud of the local idverde team which has put in the effort working alongside council officers and others to achieve the required grade and look forward to seeing the new flags flying high.”