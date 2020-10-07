Councillor demands action over flooding danger spots

Flooding recently near Salwey Arms/Travel Lodge

Vivienne Parry, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow South, is worried about safety as bad weather continues and floods are more likely.

Vivienne said: “We really do have a serious flooding problem near the Salwey Arms in Wooferton and near Moor Park School on the Richards Castle Road.

"I have been making representations to Shropshire Council for years in one case and nothing has been done.

"In the recent summer down pours we have had water all over the road in both places, if we leave matters as they are these roads could become lethal in freezing conditions.”

Councillor Parry said there has always been problems with drainage on the B4362 near the entrance to the Travel Lodge.

She said: “Now with the construction of a petrol station here, the problem has got much worse. It appears that there is a gap in a critical drain leading to serious flooding. Local residents have been complaining about this problem for the past six months.

“The road near to the entrance to Moor Park School has repeatedly flooded over recent years. The drains around this whole section of road are packed with dirt and detritus and fail to clear water off the road.

Damage caused by flooding near the entrance to Moor Park School

"Myself, Richards Castle Parish Council and local residents have been pressing Shropshire Council to act for several years.”

She added: “Shropshire Council’s contracting system has been slated as ‘not fit for purpose’, there is no systematic programme of clearing gullies and drains in the county and there is no effective control of the way contractors operate.

“This is an increasing problem across Shropshire. Shropshire Council repeatedly fails to act of drainage problems in a timely manner leading to serious consequences to communities and individuals. Only the other week the village shop in Bucknell had to close after being repeatedly flooded courtesy of a drain the council had failed to clear.

“Here we face real danger to traffic from excessive flood water especially in the winter months if we have frost following a downpour. I have now been promised a site visit by the council but we do need some real action here soon.”

Andy Keyland, Shropshire Council’s highways manager for south west Shropshire, said: “Highways are aware of both these issues and will be investigating and undertaking any repairs and or liaisons with third parties as soon as possible.