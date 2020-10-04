Back roads flooded after 36 hours of rain across Shropshire

Flooding on Coalmoor Road in Little Wenlock, Telford. Photo: Liam Ball

Some roads have flooded in Shropshire after rain battered the region for 36 hours.

The severe weather warning that was in place has now ended but some minor roads in the county have been left flooded after the incessant downpours.

Coalmoor Road and Dog in the Lane in Little Wenlock, Telford, were among the roads where drains had been overwhelmed this morning.

Liam Ball took photos showing water covering the road, while Telford & Wrekin Council warned people not to drive through floodwater.

A torrent of water on Coalmoor Road near Little Wenlock in #Telford, Shropshire. Cars are still driving through. This is running straight through someone's garden on the right.💧 @telfordlive @ShropshireStar pic.twitter.com/OiP6fKxTVX — Liam Ball (@Liam_Ball92) October 4, 2020

"Take it easy out there in the boroughs roads," a spokesman said.

"Neighborhood Enforcement team have found some of the back roads have flooded like Dog In The Lane, New Works.

"Please don't be tempted to drive through it. Could be a costly mistake."

Flooding on Dog in the Lane in Little Wenlock, Telford. Photo: Liam Ball

It comes after the public was warned to expect flooding and transport disruption, with more than 50 flood alerts and a small number of flood warnings issued.

Weather warnings in the UK this weekend

The only flood alert in Shropshire on Sunday morning was for the Upper Teme in the south of the county.

Drivers and walkers were warned to avoid low lying roads and footpaths near the river, with the potential for localised flooding in the Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow areas.

River gauges at Leintwardine and Onibury showed the water on the Teme was rising with the River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries also affected.

February's flooding on the River Teme

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses," the alert service said.

There are currently no warnings for the Servern or Vyrnwy or areas in mid Wales or the north Wales border.

A day of steady rain and rivers now responding.



We’ve issued a number of flood alerts across the West Midlands.



With another 12-18 hours of rain to come we may well be issuing more.



Details updated every 15 minutes here https://t.co/lay6cxStVi pic.twitter.com/ExBSxr2mmh — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) October 3, 2020

Rain battered most of Shropshire for all of Saturday, with some drains in a regular flooding spot in Shrewsbury overwhelmed by the downpours.

Some places in Somerset and Hampshire have had more than a month’s worth of rainfall in 42 hours, as the Met Office issued warnings not seen since March.

Elsewhere, a yellow warning for rain in northern Ireland was issued on Saturday night, and is in place until 6pm on Sunday.

A walker braves the rain in Ironbridge on Saturday

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said areas within the amber warning areas could see 20mm of rain, with as much as 50mm over higher ground on Sunday.

“Still a fair bit of rain to come over the next 24 hours,” he said.

The Met Office said in the 42 hours running up to 6pm on Saturday, there had been 116mm of rain at Blackpitts Gate in Somerset, and 101mm at Princes Marsh in Hampshire.

A family of four had to be rescued by firefighters from a road in Billericay, Essex, on Saturday morning after their car became trapped in floodwater, while police forces across the country issued warnings to drivers after a number of crashes on waterlogged roads.

ScotRail said following Saturday’s bad weather, affected areas will need to be checked first thing on Sunday morning to make sure routes are safe for services to run, resulting in some lines being closed.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said that road conditions would be “miserable if not downright dangerous” for drivers this weekend.