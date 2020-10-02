Second cygnet found hurt by fishing hook in Telford

By Deborah Hardiman

A second cygnet this week has been found in distress with a fishing hook stuck in its beak in Telford.

The cygnet at The Flash pool, in Priorslee, Telford. Photo: Stephen Handley.
It was the second time in as many days that a young swan caught in angling gear has been reported in the Telford area,

Wildlife volunteers were due to go to the bird's rescue after it was spotted at The Flash pool, in Priorslee, on Thursday evening.

It was captured on film by amateur photographer Stephen Handley who said: "I had been taking a few photos of the ducks, geese and swans when I came across this poor cygnet.

"I saw it in the distance looking distressed. It came up to me.

"It was shaking its head and seemed very disturbed. I've reported this to Cuan Wildlife Centre and they are coming out today to help this poor cygnet.

"There is a lot of wildlife at this pool. Someone was commenting on social media that perhaps fishing should be stopped there due to the amount of birds."

Rescue workers from the Cuan centre were also called out to rescue a mute swan cygnet found with a fishing hook embedded in its head at Trench Pool earlier this week.


Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

