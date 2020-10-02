Rainfall alert puts barriers on standby in flood prone Midlands

By Deborah HardimanBridgnorthEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

Preparations are being made to deploy flood barriers in at-risk areas due to predicted heavy rainfall across the region.

Lorry containing flood barriers
Lorry containing flood barriers

Dave Throup, of the Environment Agency, posted on Twitter: “Not expecting to deploy our flood barriers along the Severn at this stage but we’re getting them ready in case.”

"Some really heavy rainfall over next 48 hours means there is a risk of significant surface water and river flooding in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

"Predicting exact locations of heaviest rain not possible so stay tuned for updates," he added.



Parts of the UK are set to be lashed by heavy rain and high winds as Storm Alex heralds the arrival of a stretch of bad weather over the weekend.



Environment
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury
Ironbridge
Telford
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News