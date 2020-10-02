Rainfall alert puts barriers on standby in flood prone Midlands

Lorry containing flood barriers

Dave Throup, of the Environment Agency, posted on Twitter: “Not expecting to deploy our flood barriers along the Severn at this stage but we’re getting them ready in case.”

"Some really heavy rainfall over next 48 hours means there is a risk of significant surface water and river flooding in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

"Predicting exact locations of heaviest rain not possible so stay tuned for updates," he added.

Parts of the UK are set to be lashed by heavy rain and high winds as Storm Alex heralds the arrival of a stretch of bad weather over the weekend.



