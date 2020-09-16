Volunteers spruce up main entrance into town

The Llanfyllin volunteers, including members of the public and town councillors, got together to strim, scythe and rake a 150m stretch on the entrance to the Mid Wales town.

In a three-hour stint, the 10 volunteers prepared the long bank by Maesydre for sowing this weekend.

The council’s biodiversity committee has sourced a naturally occurring seed mix from meadows at nearby Melverley.

The mix includes meadow buttercup, yellow rattle, cat’s ear and bird’s foot trefoil, as well as some fine meadow grasses like crested dog’s tail and sweet vernal grass.

Powys County Council’s verge contractors will cut the stretch only once late next year to allow the wild plants to flower and set seed.

Volunteers, who will cut in late August or September, are meeting again on Sunday, from 2pm to 4pm for seed sowing.

To help, email contact CllrAlexanderLlanfyllin@gmail.com