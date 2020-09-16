Salopians bask in glorious weather - but enjoy it while you can!

Sunbathing, strolls and ice creams have been the order of the day since the weekend, with favourite spots in the county such as the Quarry in Shrewsbury becoming host to many visitors.

Despite the doom and gloom of the coronavirus crisis, the UK has been fortunate with the weather this year, with multiple heat waves easing the woes of those who would usually be heading abroad for some summer sunshine.

Forecasters say that the sun will remain for the rest of the week, but it will start to get a bit cooler as we progress into the weekend.

A high of 26C yesterday will progressively drop to around 21C today and 18/19C at the weekend, with sun and clouds.

People have been enjoying the sun in the Quarry in Shrewsbury

For today in the West Midlands, the Met Office says: "A dry day with some bright or sunny spells during the morning.

"Cooler, cloudier and breezier for most into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21C."

Salopians have been enjoying sunny weather

From Thursday to Saturday, it says: "Cloudier at first on Thursday but becoming brighter although feeling a touch cooler.

"Plenty of sunshine through Friday and Saturday but breezier. Warm in the sunshine but some cooler nights."