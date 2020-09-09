'Don't forget us', plead worried Shropshire villagers over flood plan

A dam is one proposal that has been mooted as part of a £100 million water management scheme to prevent flooding in towns such as Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.

The proposals have largely been welcomed, but members of the community in Montford Bridge, near Shrewsbury, are concerned that a dam would ruin tourism and affect shops, pubs and farmland.

Kieran Johnson, owner of Hire a Canoe, says his business would be destroyed by a dam upstream, and hopes MPs and project leaders will consult with the community.

He said: “They’ve not told us anything, nobody is speaking to us.

"You can hardly canoe next to a dam. I wouldn’t just lose customers, I’d lose my business. It’d be like taking a motorway and cutting it in half.

“Business has been really good this year. People have been staying at home so they’ve been rediscovering the area they live. It would be a shame to lose it.

Positive

"It’s like we’ve been forgotten about.

Advertising

"If they took the time to talk to us, something positive could come from it.”

The other option being explored is a water-retaining embankment to be built in conjunction with the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.

That has been described in Shropshire Council director of place Mark Barrow’s report as the “preferred option”.

The report warns failing to address the problem now could be severe due to the expected rise in river levels of 0.85 metres within the next 30 years.

Advertising

It says February’s floods cost the county about £1 million a day in gross value added impact, as well as millions of pounds in damage.

John Bellis, drainage and flood risk manager at Shropshire Council, said: "We are currently engaging with communities who live upstream of the potential flood defence project which is being incorporated into the development of the North West Relief Road.

"Through the River Severn Partnership, both Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency are intending to programme a series of community consultation and engagement events which will explore and develop potential options for future flood defences and these events will include areas such as Montford Bridge, Pentre and Melverley. During these meetings residents will be given the opportunity to discuss the project in more detail."