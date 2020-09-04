Bridgnorth awarded plastic-free status

The commendation was awarded by marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), in recognition of the Prevent Pointless Plastic campaign which has been running since late 2018.

Championed by environmental group Sustainable Bridgnorth, the scheme involves working with local businesses, church and school groups, wildlife trust members, residents and other representatives to reduce the impact of single-use plastic on the environment.

It was launched following the success of environmental documentary Trashed.

Trashed (film) - 20 Minute excerpt - narrated by Jeremy Irons

Sustainable Bridgnorth chairman, Kath Norgrove, said: "The film had raised awareness of the issues of plastic waste and we had loads of requests from people asking how we could go about getting Bridgnorth to reduce single-use and unnecessary plastics across the town.”

Registering with the SAS Plastic Free Communities movement as Plastic Free Bridgnorth, Sustainable Bridgnorth pulled together key organisations and businesses in the town to put in place a five-point plan.

The objectives included setting up a community-led steering group, working with schools which were instigating the SAS Plastic Free Schools education programme, securing council commitment and working with businesses, organisations and community groups to spread the word and minimise the amount of disposable plastics they use.

Kath added: “From the beginning we were overwhelmed with the response from the town. More than 40 people spoke at the first meeting, sharing ideas for community initiatives and tips for individuals. Since then the support has increased and we’re now working with other groups across the county in the Shropshire Against Pointless Plastics Coalition.”

The shops and businesses sub-group has surveyed more than 200 shops and other small businesses in Bridgnorth on what they have done and will be doing to reduce avoidable plastics.

Several businesses in the town have been recognised by SAS for their ongoing work to reduce plastics, including Coffee at d’Arcy’s, Giovanni’s, Platform 10, Tea and Roses and The White Lion.

The campaign has undertaken several activities, projects and events including the trial pop-up zero waste shop, launching the water refill scheme #RefillBridgnorth, selling special edition jute bags, the schools single-use plastic-free lunch box competition and a talk by Daniel Webb on everyday plastic.