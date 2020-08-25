Menu

Tree blown down over road after heavy winds in Telford

By Rory Smith | Telford | Environment | Published:

Storm Francis has blown a tree over across a road in Telford.

The tree fell across Gibbons Road. Photo: @TelfordCops

The tree fell some time before 7.50pm today across Gibbons Road, south of Donnington.

West Mercia Police said officers from Telford & Wrekin Council were aware and advised residents and motorists to avoid the area.

Telford Cops tweeted: "Please drive with caution. High winds have brought this tree down on Gibbons Road. I'm informed Telford & Wrekin Council is aware."

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

