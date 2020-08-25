Advertising
Tree blown down over road after heavy winds in Telford
Storm Francis has blown a tree over across a road in Telford.
The tree fell some time before 7.50pm today across Gibbons Road, south of Donnington.
West Mercia Police said officers from Telford & Wrekin Council were aware and advised residents and motorists to avoid the area.
Telford Cops tweeted: "Please drive with caution. High winds have brought this tree down on Gibbons Road. I'm informed Telford & Wrekin Council is aware."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.