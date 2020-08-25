Shropshire residents urged to prepare for Storm Francis

Winds are gradually increasing and will become strong and gusty throughout today and evening. Wind speeds are likely to be around 50mph in many places, although it could be as strong as 60-65mph.

Shropshire Council said to expect temporary road closures and disruption to rail networks.

Sherry Woolgrove, emergency planning officer at Shropshire Council, said: “Following the Met Office warning, whilst we’re not certain at this time that we will see these dramatic weather conditions, we want to make residents aware of potential impacts.

“With gusts of winds like this, we expect to see instances of branches and trees being brought down.

"As a result, we will see some temporary road closures as well as some disruption to rail networks.

"The gusty nature of the winds will make for difficult driving conditions and there is also a strong possibility that there could be damage to some buildings and structures.

“We are urging all everyone to take care and follow the latest weather updates.”