Telford man ‘fed up’ as underpass floods again

David Phillips, from Woodside, said you would have to own a boat to be able to get through the underpass between Moundway and Parkway when it is flooded.

Mr Phillips said he brought it up with Telford & Wrekin Council but they said it was Severn Trent Water's domain.

David Phillips at the flooded underpass between Mounway and Parkway in Brookside

"It has been reported more times than I have had hot dinners," Mr Phillips said. "People are fed up. It floods to the point that unless you have a boat you could row through it becomes impassable.

"There must be between 50,000 and 60,000 litres of water there. The drains underneath are seriously blocked. I rung the council and they said it's Severn Trent Water's responsibility because its lying water – but it's the drains that are blocked and causing it.

"Telford & Wrekin Council recently said they have been round and cleared the drains. Well, I don't think they've done that here. Elderly people live in bungalows near the underpass, and use the footpath that runs up to Moundway.

David Phillips at the flooded underpass between Mounway and Parkway in Brookside

"I have seen kids playing in the water, it is so dangerous. I phoned Severn Trent and they said the main problem is underneath all the flood there is about three drains."

Severn Trent has been approached for comment.