Electric vehicle charging points go live in Powys car parks

The first two locations to go live with the new electric vehicle charging points are the Mount Street Car Park in Llanidloes and the Maengwyn Street Car Park in Machynlleth.

These 'fast' charge points are capable of fully charging an electric vehicle in three to four hours, dependent on the type and number of vehicles plugged in at the time.

Each car park has two charge points, each with two charging sockets, allowing four vehicles to charge simultaneously at each location.

Another six locations across the county will be up and running shortly, including Church Street Car Park in Welshpool, Back Lane Car Park in Newtown, Hereford Street Car Park in Presteigne, High Street Car Park in Llandrindod Wells, Groe Car Park in Builth Wells, and Watton Car Park in Brecon.

Excited

Councillor Heulwen Hulme, Powys County Council's cabinet member for the environment, added: "We are very excited that the first of our planned Powys-wide network of electric charging points are now live and ready to use.

"Provided by the council for the benefit of residents and visitors, these new charging points will help to facilitate our transition to a low-carbon future and provide more accessible charging facilities across the county."

This electric vehicle charging project was funded by The Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) and Powys County Council and delivered in conjunction with Silverstone Green Energy.

Advertising

The charging points are all owned by the council and are on the Dragon Charging Network.

Users will need an account with either Dragon Charging or Genie Point to access the connection.

For more information on how to use the electric vehicle charge points and the charges, visit en.powys.gov.uk/evcharging