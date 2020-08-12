Residents urged to respond to consultation on hundreds of Telford homes

The proposals are for up to 350 new homes in a development known as The Hem down Nedge Lane to the east of Stirchley.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) is encouraging people to take part in the process, highlighting the need to express ideas and concerns to Telford & Wrekin Council, which is seeking outline planning permission.

The site has been allocated for residential development within the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan, which outlines future development in the borough up until 2031, and has a target of 300 homes.

Draft plans show the authority is aiming for 350 homes, including 84 two-bedroom homes, 177 three-bedroom homes, 89 four-bedroom homes and 88 homes classed as affordable, along with 890 private car parking spaces.

Connor Furnival, chairman of CPRE said: "The more people who respond, the clearer idea the council will have of local opinion.

"It is important that any development on this site has to be met by sufficient infrastructure, sufficient road access and access to public transport and not have detrimental effects on the local communities of Stirchley, Randlay, Shifnal and the business operations of the Nedge Farm Riding School.

"Any development should be self sufficient because of its zoned location which is right on the border of the West Midlands green belt.

"The Telford & Wrekin Local Plan sets a target of 300 homes for this site, yet this current consultation of their ideas for the site proposes 350 homes. CPRE believes that any development should not exceed the council's committed targets as this risks the local plan, which has been subject to public consultation, becoming irrelevant."

The total size of the site is 43.7 hectares.

Residents are being encouraged to respond to planning consultants Atkins by Friday.

To view the plans and take part in the discussion, visit estatesandinvestments.co.uk/land-property-search/land-residential/public-consultation-the-hem-nedge-lane-telford