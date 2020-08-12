Houses struck, trees torn down and floods after wild thunder and lightning storm in Shropshire

People watched in amazement at thunder clapped relentlessly and bright forks of lightning pierced the night sky.

It appears Market Drayton was one of the worst-hit area. Shropshire Fire and Rescue reported that two houses, one in Croft Way and one in Norton-in-Hales, were struck by lightning. There was also flooding at a house in School Lane and at Iceland in Cheshire Street.

In Station Road, Highley, near Bridgnorth, a tree fell across power lines at around midnight. The fire service attended to help remove the tree and Western Power were also on the see to assess and repair damage.

Market Drayton crews were also at nearby Napley, close to the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, to a lightning strike on a house.

They said: "Mobilised at 11.08pm to assist Staffordshire Fire with a lightning strike on domestic property in Napley. Fire in roof. Three pumps and ALP fire engine crews from Loggerheads, Newcastle, Longton. Brilliant rapid assertive firefighting and teamwork in very challenging conditions."

Forecasters expect the storms to continue for a couple more days.

Wednesday Morning forecast 12/08/20

According to the Met Office there is a yellow weather warning remaining in place for further severe thunderstorms, but with uncertainty in location and timing.

A few heavy thunderstorms are expected this morning, though conditions will be mostly hot and sunny. During the afternoon, more widespread storms are likely to develop, but some locations will miss them altogether and stay sunny.

Storms are expected to continue during the evening, though turning predominantly dry overnight. Clear spells and mist patches thereafter, and it will be another muggy night.

Another warm day is expected tomorrow, though temperatures reduced. Sunshine will be hazier than recently during the morning, though mainly dry, before some showers arrive in the afternoon. A high of 27C. Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Noticeably less hot by Friday, though still feeling muggy under more cloud than recently. Mostly dry with a few showers on Friday and Saturday, perhaps turning heavier on Sunday.