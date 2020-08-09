Advertising
Fire burns through trees and hedgerow in Shrewsbury
Firefighters extinguished a blaze which burnt through a hedgerow and trees in Shrewsbury.
Crews rushed to Whiston Close, Radbrook, shortly before 9.30pm yesterday to reports of a fire in the open.
The incident involved a fire in an area of undergrowth which spread to two nearby trees and a hedgerow.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance from Shrewsbury Fire Station and crews used a hose-reel jet and shovels to put out the blaze.
Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 10.15pm.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.