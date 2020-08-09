Menu

Fire burns through trees and hedgerow in Shrewsbury

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | Environment | Published: | Last Updated:

Firefighters extinguished a blaze which burnt through a hedgerow and trees in Shrewsbury.

Crews rushed to Whiston Close, Radbrook, shortly before 9.30pm yesterday to reports of a fire in the open.

The incident involved a fire in an area of undergrowth which spread to two nearby trees and a hedgerow.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance from Shrewsbury Fire Station and crews used a hose-reel jet and shovels to put out the blaze.

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 10.15pm.

