Plans for sculpture park and events shelter at Lake Vyrnwy.

The RSPB who jointly manage the estate around the lake with water company Hafren Dyfrdwy, have commissioned Chester based Headland Design to come up with proposals for a sculpture park, activity and events shelter, to the south of the dam at Llanwddyn.

It would form part of a wider project called the Lake Vyrnwy Experience.

This could see works to car parks, landscaping, pathways and a visitor centre built as part of a wider project to interpret the history of the area and the conservation work taking place,

This is subject to an application for funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and would need separate planning applications.

In a Design and Access statement, Heritage Design explained: “The aim of the project is to improve the visitor experience, the ability to deliver activities and solve existing issues around the management of visitors around the site which are problematic during busy periods.”

The Vyrnwy Dam was built between 1881 and 1890 and was the first large masonry dam in the UK Britain.

The reservoir created was the largest in Europe at the time of its completion and provided water to the city of Liverpool via an aqueduct 110 km in length and it was opened in 1892.

The old village of Llanwddyn was flooded following the construction of the dam.

The parish church two chapels, three inns, ten farmhouses, and 37 houses were all lost under the waters.

A new settlement was built lower down the valley by the Liverpool

Corporation before the flooding for the people who lost their homes.

Eventually it is hoped that a chapel in Llanwddyn will be renovated to become a visitor centre, exploring the history of building of the dam, the village itself, and the importance of blanket bogs and a water conservation messages.

The Visitor Centre would also have RSPB shop as part of it.