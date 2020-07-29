Much Wenlock's Cuan Wildlife Rescue experiences busiest ever month

Throughout June this year, Cuan Wildlife Centre rescued 1,087 animals, compared to 753 during the same month last year and 779 in 2018.

Staff have also issued a plea for the public to be understanding during the centre's busiest ever period after employees were verbally abused by callers waiting on the phone system.

The centre has received over 750 more admissions so far this year compared to 2019, and bosses expect that trend to continue in coming months.

From the beginning of the month up until July 23 this year, the centre had rescued 812 animals, already equalling the number for the whole of July in 2018.

A spokesperson from the centre said: "Well, what a strange and busy year we have had so far. Our admissions have gone through the roof during the first six months of the year and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

"June was our busiest month ever. We admitted 1,087 animals and birds. That is over 300 more than our previous busiest month.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated financially or via our wishlist this year. We couldn’t give the care and attention needed to all our patients without your continued help and support.

"We have been working with reduced staff, volunteers and funding. It has been a difficult few months for the charity.

Advertising

"Thank you to all of our hard working volunteers, who have really stepped up during this crisis.

"Thanks also to our wonderful group of volunteer rescue drivers, who have been running round the county and other counties, picking up injured/orphaned animals and releasing them back into the wild. They have completed more than 350 rescues and collections since we went into lockdown and are still dropping everything to go and collect for us."

The centre is currently in need of donations for various items including small puppy and kitten biscuits, surgical gloves, chopped peanuts, mealworms and finch seed.