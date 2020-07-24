6 electric vehicles added to Telford & Wrekin Council's fleet to mark anniversary of climate emergency

To celebrate the anniversary on July 25, the authority will be placing an order next week for six electric vehicles to replace diesel vans operating in the neighbourhood enforcement and highways departments.

The move is a further step in the council’s plan to go carbon neutral by 2030.

In June, the inaugural meeting of the Borough Climate Change Partnership was held with members from across Telford & Wrekin.

The authority has a successful track record of reducing its carbon footprint with emissions reduced by 44 per cent since 2005 and progress accelerating since 2011.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, said: “Climate change affects everyone and we must continue to take action to change this.

“We’re really pleased to be able to announce the purchase of these new electric vehicles to replace diesel vehicles in our fleet, this is another great step towards further reducing our carbon emissions.

“Despite the obvious disruptions that coronavirus has brought, we have continued to work to find ways to implement our Action Plan so that we can still meet our 2030 target.”

Deputy leader of the council, Richard Overton, responsible for enforcement, community safety and customer services, said: “This announcement means that we have the very latest vehicles being used for our work in the borough.

“They will help us to reduce our carbon emissions while also providing an efficient way to continue to create a better borough through highways improvements and enforcement.”

Last month the council launched its latest volunteer role, Climate Change Champions, who will promote climate change and sustainability to their local communities.

They will share information, take part in events, lead by example, and encourage people in their communities, schools and groups to give their views and get involved.