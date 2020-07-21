Calls for ‘bold action’ to create climate policies

The council will meet on July 30, and Jake Berriman, the Welsh Liberal Democrat councillor for Llandrindod North, and Kirsty Williams, Welsh Liberal Democrat Member of the Senedd for Brecon & Radnorshire, have written to members asking it to declare a climate emergency.

The motion has been put forward by Councillor Berriman alongside Councillor Jackie Charlton, who represents Llangattock.

Councillor Berriman and the Welsh Liberal Democrat-Green Group are calling for urgent first steps such as a net carbon zero target to be set for 2030, a cabinet portfolio holder with specific responsibility for leading on climate change mitigation, and a Powys-wide working group including stakeholders such as community representatives, climate action campaigners, and the farming unions.

It will also ask the council to develop a baseline picture of current greenhouse gas emissions and support the Local Electricity Bill.

Councillor Berriman said: “A growing number of councils are now joining the effort to affect lasting change, recognising that a low-carbon world is not only possible, but essential.

“We are calling for a Powys that is clear and confident about supporting and promoting cleaner, greener, more resilient, self-reliant and self-sustaining communities.”

Ms Williams added: “The Covid-19 crisis has shown us that all levels of government can take bold action to tackle or mitigate urgent challenges to our way of life.

“Climate change is such a challenge, and we have to rise to the occasion. We owe it to our younger generations to make sure that the social and economic disruptions they face because of this health emergency are not made worse by our inaction on a climate emergency we knew was coming. We don’t have the excuse of surprise.”

The motion is backed by Zero Carbon Llanidloes, Trawsnewid Llandrindod Transition, XR Heart of Wales and Wales Focus Group of Meeting of Friends in Wales (Quakers).

In a joint statement, they said: “The Local Electricity Bill would enable locally generated energy, such as from farmers’ wind turbines, small-scale photovoltaic arrays and microhydroelectric plants, to be sold to residents in the local community.

“This would encourage local supply, help those paying for electricity, help the grid and enable more investment into local renewable energy projects.

“As this will be the first full council meeting online there will be no opportunity for members of the public to show their support on the day. It is therefore imperative that we all show our full support by contacting our Powys county councillor.

"The easiest way to find your councillor and their contact details is by going to en.powys.gov.uk/findmycouncillor in English or cy.powys.gov.uk/cyn ghorwyr in Welsh.”