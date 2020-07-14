Lack of flood plan in Ironbridge 'deeply worrying', says leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Shaun Davies said the Environment Secretary's visit in the aftermath of severe floods in the Gorge earlier this year "seems to have made little impression", and has called for a named project to protect the World Heritage Site.

This comes after the government announced a £5.2 billion investment in flood defences across the country, including £36 million to the River Severn Partnership, led by Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency to tackle flooding in communities along the Severn.

But Councillor Davies said a "specific commitment" is needed in Telford & Wrekin.

Ironbridge's temporary flood barriers were overwhelmed by the sheer weight of water back in February

He said: "The devastation along our stretch of the Severn earlier this year was immense.

"Environment Secretary George Eustice himself came to Ironbridge Gorge and saw the incredible resilience shown by residents and businesses here, but it seems to have made little impression on him.

“While there are named projects around the country, new flood defences for our World Heritage Site are conspicuous by their absence. That is deeply worrying.

“February’s floods, followed by the Covid-19 lockdown – and potentially followed by a repeat of flooding this winter coming – would be a triple whammy for our tourism and hospitality sector, from which many would not recover.

“We need a specific commitment from the government that Telford & Wrekin has not been forgotten, and that people here can look forward with confidence to a flood-free future too.”

Meanwhile, the leader of Shropshire Council, Peter Nutting, has welcomed the government's pledge to combat flooding, saying it is a "big step towards removing the threat of flooding".

Ironbridge was among one of the worse hit communities in Shropshire earlier this year when the county became washed out for weeks, with river levels peaking in the Gorge at 6.52m.

Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes as a 'danger to life' flood warning was put in place by the Environment Agency.

Cracks began to appear in the road surface along The Wharfage and flood barriers were seen to move under the pressure of mounting floodwater.

Many businesses were forced to close, reporting thousands in loss and damage.

Dale End Cafe became flooded twice in about 48 hours in February, before being hit again by flash floods in June, with owner Chris Harrison raising doubt over the future of the business.