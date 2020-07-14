£36 million for flood defence scheme

A further £4.9 million has also been earmarked to tackle flooding in Tenbury Wells, while a further £5.4 million has been earmarked for tree-planting initiatives and other decarbonisation measures along the Severn.

The announcement came Shrewsbury, Ironbridge, Bridgnorth and Bewdley suffered their worst floods in years.

In February this year the River Severn reached its highest level for 20 years, leaving much of Shrewsbury town centre underwater.

Much of Ironbridge town centre had to be evacuated after flood defences were overwhelmed, and defences were also breached in Bewdley.

The announcement comes after Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, set up an all-party group to campaign for a flood-defence programme taking in the whole of the River Severn.

Mr Kawczynski said he was delighted by the announcement, but said it was 'just the beginning', and that he would continue to lobby government on the matter.

The scheme is part of a wider £5.2 billion package of flood and coastal defence measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary George Eustice today.

They said the schemes along the River Severn and Tenbury Wells would protect nearly 3,000 homes that were badly affected by this year’s floods. The River Severn scheme would also create and protect more than 22,000 jobs in the area.

There will also be extra funds for a scheme to underwrite insurance policies in areas that are prone to flooding.

Mr Johnson said: “Last winter I saw for myself the misery and upheaval that flooding can bring to lives and livelihoods and I said we would do more to help people

“This long-term plan will help push back the flood waters and protect hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses and livelihoods.

“Our record investment will also stimulate economic growth across the UK as we build back better.”

Mr Eustice said the devastating impacts of February's floods were an important reminder of the need to speed up action to reduce the impact of flooding.

“Our record investment and ambitious policies will better protect homes, schools, hospitals and businesses, but we also recognise that we cannot prevent flooding entirely, which is why we will ensure that communities at high risk are more resilient," he said.

“Working closely with the Environment Agency, local authorities, business and the third sector we will create a better protected and prepared nation.”