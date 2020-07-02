Menu

Litter up by 28 per cent in Telford as more than 20 TONS collected in one week

By Rory Smith

More than 20 tons of litter were collected by council staff and volunteers in Telford last week – a 28 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Council staff and volunteers cleared more than 20 tons of litter in one week

Telford & Wrekin Council is urging people to be responsible and dispose of their rubbish in the correct manner and not just dump it wherever they please.

In an online post, the authority said: "Over 20 tonnes of litter were collected from our streets, parks and green spaces by our cleansing staff and volunteers last week – up 28 per cent on the same time last year.

"Money spent on litter-picking could be better spent on helping the people who need our support.

"Please help keep our borough clean and tidy and take your litter home."

