Ludlow MP Philip Dunne welcomes funding for green jobs

The £40m Green Recovery Challenge Fund aims to bring forward funding to help charities and environmental organisations start work on projects across England to restore nature and tackle climate change.

The fund will help conservation organisations and their suppliers create up to 3,000 jobs and safeguard up to 2,000 others in areas such as protecting species, finding nature-based solutions to tackling climate change, conservation rangers and connecting people with the outdoors.

Mr Dunne, who is also chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, said: “I wrote to the Prime Minister earlier this week to call for a green recovery from this crisis. So I am very pleased the government has brought forward this funding, as now is the time to kick-start a green recovery from Covid-19 and deliver jobs for people across the country.”

It is envisaged that the fund will create a broad range of short and long term jobs such as ecologists, surveyors, nature reserve staff and education workers in environment organisations; as well as support their suppliers in areas such as agricultural engineering, horticulture, and equipment and seed supply.

This announcement comes after the Environmental Audit Committee launched a new inquiry on Greening the Economic Recovery. It also follows a letter Mr Dunne sent with Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) committee chairman Darren Jones MP stressing the urgency to use the economic recovery to accelerate the move towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050.