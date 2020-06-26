Telford climate change chief hosting live chat

Last year Telford & Wrekin Council declared a climate emergency to acknowledge the serious issues affecting communities at home and abroad with a view to tackling them from a local viewpoint.

The authority is a co-operative council and to co-incide with this year’s International Day of Co-operatives which is focussing on the theme of Climate Action, the council's climate change chief will host a live Facebook chat.

To mark the campaign and to reflect on the past year Councillor Carolyn Healy, who also the Ironbridge Gorge ward representative, will be on hand answer questions on Facebook on Thursday at 7pm.

Please post questions on the council’s Facebook page in advance via https://www.facebook.com/events/673744709874363/

Councillor Healy said: “Climate change affects everyone and we must continue to take action to change this. This year’s theme for International Day of Co-operatives intends to highlight the importance of taking action against climate change and to encourage others to also make a difference – no matter how small.

“I am excited to hear what people want to know about what we’re already doing and plan to do to tackle climate change at the Q&A event next week.”

International Day of Co-operatives is on July 4.