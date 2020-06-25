Heatstroke warning as temperatures soar - with storms to follow

Temperatures in parts of Shropshire are expected to soar to 31C (87.8F) today and the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms.

Across the West Midlands tomorrow it is expected to remain hot, although there is potential for some large thunderstorms to break out.

The Met Office says sunshine and showers are likely at the weekend, as temperatures drop off.

Experts are also warning about the health risks of heatwaves as temperatures climb.

Forecasters and medics have urged people to take extra precautions to stay safe in the sun.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "The sun is as strong as it gets at the moment because we're so close to the solstice. We've got peak sun strength, clear skies, plenty of sunshine – it's the perfect ingredients for high UV."

Mr Burkill advised anyone outside for prolonged periods of time to take measures to protect themselves.

Shoppers have also been advised to be aware they could be forced to spend extra time in the sun as a result of social distancing measures.

Thursday morning forecast 25/06/20

Dr Lynn Thomas, medical director at St John Ambulance, said: "You could end up in the sun for longer than expected on what would normally be a quick journey, such as queuing to enter the supermarket, so you should be prepared to look after yourself and others."

She added: "Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are two of the most serious problems that can develop when the mercury soars but by being prepared you can spot the early warning signs, such as headache and dizziness."

People are being warned not to have barbecues on dry grass, not to drop cigarettes or matches, and not to leave rubbish such as glass bottles lying around amid a risk they could start fires.