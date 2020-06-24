'Save our trees' plea to Telford council over flats plan

The 'Save Our Trees' campaign was launched by residents in the Dothill area of Wellington, where under new plans by The Wrekin Housing Trust, seven mature trees will be chopped down to make way for a new block of flats on the old Haughmond Court site.

Campaigners have criticised the plans and said the trees are under Tree Protection Orders, which they worry will be disregarded.

Richard Camp, from the campaign, said they are concerned about the value the trees have on the surrounding environment, and that this will be lost if they are cut down.

"They need to cut down seven mature trees which have been on the site longer than the flats and probably before Dothill was developed," he said.

"They intend to plant some smaller trees but they will not be anywhere near the same value as the existing trees so Dothill and ultimately Telford will lose out on valuable trees which are a great resource for the environment.

Cherries

"The trees have been there for perhaps 50 years or more and the smaller trees the housing trust plan to plant in their place will never grow to the same size.

"One of the trees is a cherry tree and currently, it is laden with small cherries which birds are actively eating. Some of the others are ash trees, one with clusters of seeds, also ideal for food for creatures, and another is a sycamore type."

Advertising

A Wrekin Housing Trust spokesperson said: "Our proposed development at Dothill will provide much needed one and two-bedroom apartments, with care and support, for older people.

"We have worked with an experienced landscape architect to ensure that our plans minimise the loss of existing trees and these proposals include the replanting of similar tree types.

"The proposals, as part of the planning application submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, are available for public consideration and comment."

Campaigners are urging people to comment on the application and ask the council to save the trees by emailing planning@apt-group.co.uk putting Ref. No. TWC/2020/0446 as the subject, before the deadline of June 26.