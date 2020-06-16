Sand martins spotted nesting at Bridgnorth building site

About 40 pairs of sand martins have been seen at Chartwell Park, near to where a new petrol station is being built.

Euro Garages was granted full permission to build the station on the Stourbridge Road frontage of the business park earlier this year and work had already begun, until the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

Since then, a number of residents have spotted the migratory bird tunnelling in mounds of sand.

Bridgnorth resident Carol Wood regularly walks by the area and said: "When work stopped on the construction of the new petrol station in Bridgnorth, a mountain of sandy soil was left.

"Bridgnorth is built upon new red sandstone and fossilised sand dunes, just the right material for a colony of sand martins to construct their nesting tunnels.

"Though similar to house martins and swallows, sand martins are slightly smaller and do not nest around our homes like their close relatives.

"The proximity of the River Severn was another attraction as they feed on small insects and mites which live near water.

"Returning from their migration in Africa around mid April, there are about 40 pairs on the site."

It is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to intentionally take, damage or destroy the nest of any wild bird while it is in use or being built.

Carol added: "Building work will not start until the birds have finished nesting. The bank will then be regraded, which was part of the planning consent. It will then be sown with a grassland seed mixture. The area will be lost as nesting habitat for sand martins.

"Hopefully they will have had a successful breeding season and brought pleasure to residents during a difficult time."