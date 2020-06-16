Countryside site rangers keeping busy

In an update on volunteering in the county the council said: "As you would imagine, discussions are ongoing as to when facilities can reopen and how they can be opened safely and within current government guidelines."

The update said that workers at the sites were still finding plenty to do, adding: "Our rangers are keeping busy. A focus for one of the ranger teams this week was strimming local parish paths.

"The recent rain has seen a spurt in growth of vegetation reducing access along some sections of path which a couple of days of strimming has resolved.

"Other tasks this week have included maintaining and repairing temporary fencing around closed play areas."

