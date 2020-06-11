Ludlow MP praises UK's longest period without coal since Industrial Revolution

Mr Dunne welcomed the longest period without burning coal to generate power since the Industrial Revolution.

This week the UK marked two full months without burning coal for power. Just 10 years ago, coal alone accounted for 40 per cent of the UK’s energy mix. Over the course of this year, renewables were responsible for 37 per cent of electricity supplied to the network versus 35 per cent for all fossil fuels.

Mr Dunne, who is chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, said: “Two full months without burning coal to generate power is a remarkable achievement, not achieved since before the Industrial Revolution. This year renewables have generated more power than fossil fuels in the UK, which is a great step in the right direction to help meet our obligation to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

"Clearly, we have to view this in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, and the shutdown of large parts of the economy. But it is still only possible thanks to investment in renewables over recent years, and improvements in technology. So I am hopeful for lasting benefits for years to come.”