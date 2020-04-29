Waste collection points added for Bridgnorth litter pickers

Despite having a stripped back workforce, Shropshire Council has agreed to collect bagged litter placed next to rubbish bins in any of its car parks throughout the town.

The collection points in Severn Street, Innage Lane, Sainsbury’s and Listley Street car parks come after Bridgnorth Town Council received a number of queries from residents asking how and where to dispose of rubbish collected while undertaking their daily allowance of exercise.

The authority said due to its depleted workforce as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, organised litter picks are not possible, but arrangements have been made with Shropshire Council to ensure litter collected by residents is collected.

More Covid-19 coverage:

A statement from the the authority said: "The town council has been approached by a small number of residents who have been out litter picking and gathering up discarded items of rubbish around town as part of their daily exercise routine, to ask how they might dispose of their bagged rubbish and other items.

"The town council would firstly like to reassure residents that litter picking and waste bin emptying of all town council owned properties is still being carried out albeit with a somewhat depleted workforce.

"We would also like to point out that due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and social distancing, and the need to temporally restructure our teams, that we do not currently have the resources to take on the added responsibility of managing an organised litter pick.

"That said, if residents are continuing to carry out this function of their own free will and abiding by the governments social distancing policies and only going out once a day as part of their daily exercise routine, then we at the Town Council and Shropshire Council will arrange to collect your rubbish so long as you follow the guidelines and precautions listed below:

Those wanting to leave rubbish bags should let Shropshire Council's Street Scene department know on 03456789006.