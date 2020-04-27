Shrewsbury girl wins World Earth Day competition

The winning entry in the competition, organised by Acton Burnell’s Concord College and open to students, staff and alumni now dispersed all over the globe, was submitted by Elsie Johnson, of Springfield.

Concord pastoral assistant Rachel Johnson said her granddaughter, who is a pupil at Coleham Primary School, Shrewsbury, set up an eco club in their own household.

The family have stopped buying liquid hand soap, and instead use soap bars.

Elsie also created signs for light switches to remind everyone not to waste electricity, amongst other food waste and vegetarian campaigns.

The family also uses old plastic in a greenhouse for planting seeds.

Emma Charles, head of the college’s eco action committee, said: “Elsie is very proactive and is leading by example to change the way the whole household do things.

“She even runs her own eco club at home.”

The theme for the 50th anniversary was climate change.

Mrs Charles said: “Ideas included minimising electricity use, having a zero waste day, a buying nothing day or week, and watching documentaries with families on climate control.

“In addition, visiting Earth Day digital streams, creating campaigns or writing pledges to keep for the next year and beyond.”

For her own entry she decided to plant wild cherry, rowan and hazel trees chosen to help wildlife and the climate.

Concord College principal Neil Hawkins decided to plant three camelias in his garden in addition to the 25 hornbeams, 30 hollies and 15 shrub roses he has already planted in his garden since the start of the UK’s lock down.

Staff, teachers and alumni were sent a video to watch which in turns helps plant trees globally.