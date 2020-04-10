Environmental health department in Telford reports increase in calls relating to open fires

The call echoes a number of pleas from the fire service, which has attended an increased number of call outs due to unattended open fires.

Now the council has reported that its environmental health department, which is responsible for pollution control in the borough, has received an increased number of complaints about fires in gardens since the lockdown began last month.

The authority has highlighted the effects of fires at this time are likely to be more serious and have a bigger impact, due to coronavirus being known to cause serious respiratory problems which could be made worse if the sufferer is exposed to smoke.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for enforcement, urged residents to be especially considerate at this time, when people are confined to their home and unable to escape unpleasant fumes. Bonfires can also become out of control or cause accidents, creating extra pressure on the already busy emergency services.

He said: “We understand that the closure of the household recycling centres may create a storage issue for some residents. Our recycling and green collection services are operating as normal at the moment so please continue to use your waste and recycling containers until they are full and think of others.

“Compost your garden waste where possible, and stack or bag up additional green and recycling waste, rather than burn it. We also request that allotment holders dispose of green waste from their plot by composting as much as possible and avoid bonfires.

“If you are experiencing problems with neighbours having bonfires during this time please report it to us.

“The council will take enforcement action against any persistent offenders where fires cause an impact on neighbours.”