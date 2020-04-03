"Don't forget about us flood victims," says Shropshire couple

Water poured into Jennifer and Russell Dodd’s home, in Bucknell, when the River Redlake overflowed earlier this year resulting in them moving out temporarily.

The couple are still cleaning up the property off School Lane, but efforts to arrange grant and tax relief to offset the costs have been affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government set up a £500 community recovery grant for individual households and £2,500 for businesses towards flood damage in the wake of the storm.

Mrs Dodd, 70, a retired PE teacher, said: “Late last year we had issues with sewage coming into the premises. I was ill with pneumonia over Christmas. Then we had the storm flooding and had to move into rented accommodation, then the virus came and now we’re self-isolating.

“We just feel that we’ve been hit by a double whammy. By the time things are resolved we will have spent our savings.

“We know that the virus has brought normal life to a virtual halt.

“We’re talking to the council about it and one of our local councillors has been in email contact with us. We’re hoping we’ll be eligible for a grant to offset the costs, but nothing is certain. In addition we’re still liable to pay council tax on our home and also for the temporary accommodation.”

Clun representative for Shropshire Council, Councillor Nigel Hartin confirmed that he was in contact with the Dodds. Our council’s community reassurance teams can be contacted by anyone affected by flooding issues. Contact details are on the website.”