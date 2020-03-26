RSPB launches Breakfast Birdwatch for nature lovers in Shropshire and Mid Wales

The charity says before the coronavirus crisis, this is the time when many people would have been commuting to work, doing the school run, or otherwise unable to enjoy nature from the safety of their homes.

Instead it says families and individuals can enjoy sharing news about the birds and wildlife they see.

Llinos Jones Parry from RSPB Cymru said: "We are living in unprecedented times. With restrictions on how much time we are all able to spend outdoors and with RSPB nature reserves closed until further notice, it is vital that nature can still be enjoyed by as many people as possible, whether keen birders, parents, children, those self-isolating or anyone else able to join in.

"Using #BreakfastBirdwatch and #BrecwastGwylioAdar on social media, the RSPB hopes to create a friendly, supportive and engaged community who can share what they see in their gardens, on their balconies, rooftops and spaces from their own homes, all the while keeping within Government guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

"With the arrival of spring, there is so much incredible nature returning, blooming, growing and thriving outside. While we are in the midst of an unparalleled crisis, we must not forget the power of nature, including how watching nature, can be so positive for our mental health and wellbeing."

Throughout the coming weeks, Breakfast Birdwatch will focus on different themes and different species, helping to identify what supporters have seen and heard, and answering questions along the way.