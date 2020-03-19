Final push for green fundraisers to open community shop in Bridgnorth

Volunteers had organised a host of events to raise money and open Our Green Shop, which aims to sell a wide range of whole foods and low-waste household goods, free of single-use plastic with a not-for-profit setup.

But due to the coronavirus and event cancellations, fundraisers are now hoping for online donations.

The group behind the start-up had been busy planning activities and raising money in order to buy stock and refurbish the intended premises to make it fit-for-purpose and ready to open by late spring.

Having reached £4,000 of the £10,000 goal through donations, a sponsored cycle ride and community coffee mornings, plans for further fundraising events have been halted.

Brian Millington, of Alveley, is leading the community group looking to open the store.

He said: "Plans for events and pop-up stalls have been in the works for the last few weeks, but these may have to be rescheduled so as to avoid putting people at risk.

"We're encouraging those who would like to support the shop to donate via our crowdfunder page where we have already reached £800 and we're hoping to reach our goal of £5,000 by the end of March so any donations would be gratefully received."

Brian added that the lease to the premises in St Mary’s Street – which currently homes Maximum Health – runs out at the end of March.

All profits made by the shop will go back into the community through projects to encourage local people to make small changes to their lifestyle and buying habits to lessen their impact on the environment.

Whether it be loose nuts, beans or lentils, customers will be encouraged to take their own bags and containers and the store will offer a range of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free foods.