Advertising
Store chain bans single-use bags
A major supermarket chain is removing all single-use plastic carrier bags and replacing them with compostable alternatives.
All 14 Co-op Midcounties food stores in Shropshire will stop supplying single-use plastic carrier bags with immediate effect.
The company says the move will help the company remove an estimated three million single-use plastic carrier bags from circulation.
The new bags, developed in partnership with Oldham Council, are designed to decompose within 12 months.
Mike Pickering of Co-op Midcounties said: “The elimination of single-use plastic carrier bags across our stores in Shropshire is an important step in our ongoing commitment to tackling single-use plastics.
"We all have the power to make a difference through the choices we make daily, and we hope that replacing all single-use plastic carrier bags with compostable alternatives in our food stores will encourage people in Shropshire to make more sustainable shopping choices."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.