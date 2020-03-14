Store chain bans single-use bags

All 14 Co-op Midcounties food stores in Shropshire will stop supplying single-use plastic carrier bags with immediate effect.

The company says the move will help the company remove an estimated three million single-use plastic carrier bags from circulation.

The new bags, developed in partnership with Oldham Council, are designed to decompose within 12 months.

Mike Pickering of Co-op Midcounties said: “The elimination of single-use plastic carrier bags across our stores in Shropshire is an important step in our ongoing commitment to tackling single-use plastics.

"We all have the power to make a difference through the choices we make daily, and we hope that replacing all single-use plastic carrier bags with compostable alternatives in our food stores will encourage people in Shropshire to make more sustainable shopping choices."