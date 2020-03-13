Force of water pouring over iconic Welsh waterfall a sign high water levels on Severn will continue

Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall at Llanrhaedr on the Shropshire border is, at 240ft high, Britain's tallest, single drop waterfall.

Recently David Beckham paid a visit to capture footage at the foot of the dramatic falls.

Visitors to nature's popular tourist attraction this week found the beauty spot in its full dramatic glory, water hurtling over the sudden drop, through a stone arch and into a pool below.

The water, from rain that falls on the Berwyn mountains, makes it way through tributaries into the River Vyrnwy and then into the River Severn.

Monday's rain in mid Wales added to the already high tributaries and sparked flood warnings on the upper stretches of the Severn and a flood alert for the town of Shrewsbury.

The roaring falls at Llanrhaeadr are in stark contrast to two years ago when, during a winter cold snap, they froze. Huge icicles hung from the rock face caused by the water and the spray.