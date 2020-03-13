Menu

Advertising

Force of water pouring over iconic Welsh waterfall a sign high water levels on Severn will continue

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | Environment | Published:

The force of the water pouring over one the the Seven Wonders of Wales is a sign that high water levels on the River Severn in Shropshire will continue.

Visitors watch in awe as water pours down Pistyll Rhaeadr

Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall at Llanrhaedr on the Shropshire border is, at 240ft high, Britain's tallest, single drop waterfall.

Recently David Beckham paid a visit to capture footage at the foot of the dramatic falls.

Visitors to nature's popular tourist attraction this week found the beauty spot in its full dramatic glory, water hurtling over the sudden drop, through a stone arch and into a pool below.

The water, from rain that falls on the Berwyn mountains, makes it way through tributaries into the River Vyrnwy and then into the River Severn.

Monday's rain in mid Wales added to the already high tributaries and sparked flood warnings on the upper stretches of the Severn and a flood alert for the town of Shrewsbury.

The roaring falls at Llanrhaeadr are in stark contrast to two years ago when, during a winter cold snap, they froze. Huge icicles hung from the rock face caused by the water and the spray.

Environment News Mid Wales Local Hubs Shrewsbury
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News