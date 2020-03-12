Flood warnings for Shropshire as river levels remain high

Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required - were in place for the River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury, plus the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.

Flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - were in place for the River Severn in Shropshire and Worcestershire and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence.

In Shrewsbury the Environment agency said flooding was affecting offices at the Showground and Gravel Hill Lane. It predicted a peak at the Welsh Bridge of 3.2m to 3.5m early on Thursday morning,

Shrewsbury river level:

The Environment Agency says river levels are expected to remain high for the next few days but should not reach the peaks of recent weeks which have seen serious flooding in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

Watch today's weather forecast:

Thursday morning forecast 12/03/20

