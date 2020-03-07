backtobusiness: Housing group offers support to flooding victims

All occupiers of flood hit properties are being offered a 50 per cent discount at Reviive and The Furniture Scheme which are both part of The Wrekin Housing Group.

Reviive offers low cost reused furniture and household items from premises in Shrewsbury and Oswestry, and online.

The Furniture Scheme, which is based in Ludlow, also offers renovated and reused furniture.

Executive director for operations, David Wells, said: “We have seen for ourselves the impact the recent floods have had on communities along the River Severn and in other places across Shropshire and Staffordshire.

"While we have a range of support in place for our tenants we also want to make an offer to the wider community and do what we can to help people back on their feet and make a difference to their lives.”

Businesses, charities, families and individuals directly hit but the floods are invited to contact the group on social media on Facebook and @WrekinHG on Twitter with their requests for support.

The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

Advertising

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

You can also share your stories using this form: