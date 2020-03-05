‘Resounding success’ as Ludlow conference focuses on Fairtrade and food ethics

The event, titled 'Our Food: the cost to the earth and its people', featured four speakers and took place at the Methodist Church.

It was held as part of the annual Fairtrade Fortnight campaign, which aims to raise the profile of the activities of the Fairtrade Foundation, and runs from February 24 to March 8.

Michael Gidney, CEO of Fairtrade UK, along with Robin Roth, CEO of Traidcraft UK, Shaun Holland, CEO of Slow Food UK, and Craven Arms organic farming experts Mark Measures and Joy Greenall were the speakers.

Mr Gidney spoke on 'why fairer trade is crucial to fighting the climate crisis', Mr Holland on 'food dignity, not food poverty: towards a good, clean and fair food system for all', Robin Roth on 'the day I realised I knew nothing about Fair Trade – and how farmers taught me what was really important', and Mr Measures and Ms Greenall on 'organic food and farming for health and the environment'.

More than 120 people attended the event

Representatives from local groups such as Hands Together Ludlow, Ludlow Residents Association, Ludlow 21 and Ludlow Food Festival also attended.

Jenny Hume, chair of Ludlow Food Network and Ludlow Fairtrade Town Group, said they were delighted with the way the event went.

She said: "The conference was a resounding success. It has put the Fairtrade Town Group and Food Network firmly on the map in Ludlow and we look forward to building on our discussions.”

Robin Roth said it had been great to be a part of the event, adding: “Ludlow has been a real trailblazer when it comes to food. It matters that local farmers get a chance to showcase their best in class and it matters that businesses and citizens care.

"Good food is not a given nowadays, but well produced, organic, local food where the farmers are paid correctly and fairly is important beyond words.”

The conference was followed by a private meeting between the speakers, Ludlow Fairtrade Town Group, and representatives from local businesses, the chamber of commerce, and campaigners to discuss what practical steps can be taken.