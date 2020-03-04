Shrewsbury car parks are reopening at last

Raven Meadows multi-storey, The Gap and the Premier Inn car park are open and are once again accessible from Roushill as normal.

Spaces in the NCP on Wyle Cop are still limited however as some water still remains.

Shropshire Council reopened St Julian’s Friars car park yesterday afternoon but some spaces will remain coned off until the water has completed subsided. The authority is asking people not to go beyond the coned areas as further rain is expected this weekend and the river levels will rise again.

Frankwell car park, which has been completely under water for a number of weeks now, remains closed.

As the county town slowly recovers, residents and visitors are being asked to show support to businesses that have been affected by Storms Dennis and Ciara.

Shrewsbury Park and Ride is free to use until March 14 in a bid to encourage trade.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

Advertising

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

You can also share your stories using this form:

<a href="https://mnad.wufoo.com/forms/m114d09r0snwsdg/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>

Meanwhile a £10,000 fundraising drive to support one of Shrewsbury’s biggest venues, the West Mid Showground, is under way.

Advertising

The community space has been devastated by the floods and £10,000 needs to be raised to get it back up and running again.

Every building on the site has been flooded and the ground itself needs work to be able to host events in the future.

The showground is not insured against flood damage due to its riverside location.

So far nearly £1,000 has been pledged. To donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/shrewsburys-west-mid-showground-flooding-relief