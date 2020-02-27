Bridgnorth urged to stay vigilant as flooding expected to continue

The Environment Agency reported river levels in the town to be 5.04m at 6am today, 16cm below its peak.

Three flood warnings remain in place for the area and warnings have been issued that flooding is likely to continue as more rain is expected in the next 48 hours.

As the River Severn peaked at 5.2m midday yesterday, a rest centre was again set up in Castle Hall for evacuees and those affected, manned by members of Shropshire and the town councils.

Properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace and Riverside have been flooded, as well as various businesses in Low Town including The Boatyard on the east side of the river and BamBoo Wine Bar to the west.

Truck-loads of sandbags were used to reinforce defences along Riverside and the Environment Agency predict flooding will continue until Sunday. West Mercia Police said it predicts disruption will continue for another 10 days.

The A442 remains closed from the Bandon Arms island to Sutton Maddock and is not expected to reopen until tomorrow.

Doctor's Lane, Riverside, the A442 and Severnside South have been closed as well as the Riverside car park and Riverside West elevated car park. Residents or customers in Bridgnorth with a valid resident or season permit (on or off-street) can use Innage Lane Car Park.

The 113/114 Telford to Bridgnorth bus service is not operating between Sutton Maddock and the Bandon Island, due to the A442 road closure. A diversionary route is being followed. Service 8 (Bridgnorth to Telford) will not be able to serve Ironbridge or Jackfield from Madeley and will have to divert through Much Wenlock to access Broseley to Bridgnorth.

People are being urged to avoid using low-lying footpaths and avoid driving and walking through floodwater.