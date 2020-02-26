Advertising
South Shropshire still on flood alert as snow and ice set to hit Telford, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and more
Flood alerts remain in place for parts of south Shropshire as flooding is still possible and a yellow warning has been issued for snow and ice.
The Environment Agency has put out a flood alert for the Upper Teme and said locations that may be affected include Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.
River levels remain high at the Leintwardine, Onibury and Corve river gauges following recent rainfall.
Met Office have issued another yellow warning for snow and ice tonight which will reach Clun and parts of mid Wales.
It is also set to hit Montgomery, Welshpool, Oswestry, Chirk, Wem, Whitchurch, Shrewsbury, Newport, and parts of Telford.
It warned that the forecast is set to remain unsettled for the next few days and people should expect wintry showers and icy stretches that will bring travel disruption.
Roads and railways are likely to be effected with longer journey times by road, bus and rail services.
Met Office also said there will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The snow and ice is set to hit at 10pm until 10am tomorrow morning.
