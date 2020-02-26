South Shropshire still on flood alert as snow and ice set to hit Telford, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and more

The Environment Agency has put out a flood alert for the Upper Teme and said locations that may be affected include Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

See also:

River levels remain high at the Leintwardine, Onibury and Corve river gauges following recent rainfall.

Met Office have issued another yellow warning for snow and ice tonight which will reach Clun and parts of mid Wales.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice. Pic: Met Office

It is also set to hit Montgomery, Welshpool, Oswestry, Chirk, Wem, Whitchurch, Shrewsbury, Newport, and parts of Telford.

It warned that the forecast is set to remain unsettled for the next few days and people should expect wintry showers and icy stretches that will bring travel disruption.

Advertising

See the latest forecast from the Met Office here:

Wednesday morning forecast 26/02/2020

Roads and railways are likely to be effected with longer journey times by road, bus and rail services.

Met Office also said there will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The snow and ice is set to hit at 10pm until 10am tomorrow morning.