Shrewsbury MP calls for action on flooding ahead of minister's visit

Mr Kawczynski says he has been in discussions with the government's environment secretary George Eustice and flooding minister Rebecca Pow. She will be joining the Shrewsbury MP in the town to see how businesses and residents have been devastated by the relentless floods.

He said: "We want to bring her down to Shrewsbury to see the sheer extent of the misery that these floods have caused. Watching it unfold on TV is one thing, but I want her to be here in our community. We've still got a commitment from the Secretary of State to come in the coming weeks."

He added: "We are reaching out to other MPs whose constituencies fall along the River Severn to see if we can come up with something that is effective and sustainable that can protect Shrewsbury and help manage the situation for them. We need to agree on a long term solution. I will be going round to meet businesses that have been affected."

Mr Kawczynski said it is important that Defra are congruent to the business case which will be agreed by Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency on what is the long term plan, and then it will be his responsibility further down the line to get the government to pay for it.

He added: "We cannot allow this to carry on over the coming years. The climate is getting worse. We've got to take action and invest in a long term solution."