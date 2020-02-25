South Shropshire homes flooded for third time in three months as warning for snow and ice issued

Residents and businesses in Clun again braced themselves for more flooding today after a weekend of rain and bad weather flooded the river and nearby houses were hit.

Parts of south Shropshire and Mid Wales, including Clun and Ludlow, are also faced with a yellow warning for snow and ice later today.

The Met Office warning

The Met Office has put out the warning for this evening and overnight into tomorrow morning.

It warns of icy stretches and wintry showers which is likely to bring travel disruption.

People should expect icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths as well as some roads that may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Darren Knipe, clerk to Clun Town Council, said residents are devastated to have been flooded again.

"It is really sad," he said. "People have been saying the last time it flooded that bad was about 14 years ago.

"Houses by Clun Bridge have now been flooded three times since November. They are back to square one."

Cost

Darren said the other bridge in the town, Waterloo Bridge, has been badly damaged by the flood water.

"Down by Waterloo Bridge it has lifted tarmac off the road because of the flood water," he added.

"Bridge Street and the car park there was flooded."

He said that fire crews have bared the main brunt of the floods this season.

"The other day I was near Leintwardine and fire crews were there from Kington," he said.

"They told me that three fire engines had been destroyed by flood water. That must be a cost of thousands of pounds."

Phillip Dunne, Ludlow MP, spoke in Parliament yesterday to appeal for flood defences for Clun, Bridgnorth and Ludlow.

He spoke to George Eustice MP, the new Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

"As we are speaking tonight, householders in Bridgnorth, in Clun and in Shrewsbury, are expecting water levels to rise to levels higher than Monday last week," he said.

"In the aftermath of these floods, would my Right Honourable Friend consider, as he looks at the next phase of flood defences, also consider towns like Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Clun, in my constituency."