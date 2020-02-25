Ironbridge residents 'growing weary' as second wave of flooding devastates town

A severe 'danger to life' flood warning was issued again yesterday in the town as roads closed and buildings were evacuated.

With the Severn expected to peak in the Gorge tonight at between 6.7m and 7m, the Environment Agency said flooding was expected along the Wharfage as a result of water going over temporary flood defences.

As businesses such as Dale End Cafe and Ironbridge Vintage Corner had just started to recover, they now face a prolonged clean up.

Ironbridge Gorge Councillor Carolyn Healy said tiredness was becoming a factor.

Councillor Healy said: "It looks like we're going to have similar flood levels to last week and the same properties and businesses that were flooded last time will unfortunately be flooded again.

"There's a lot of people offering to help their neighbours, even those that have been flooded themselves.

"There's a strong community spirit which is pulling everyone together but there's a lot of weariness.

"People are growing weary about the fact that it's happening again so soon when they've just been getting everything ready and in order after last time.

Advertising

"Some of the worst affected properties haven't got all their furniture and furnishings dried and back in place yet so in many respects they haven't lost all their stuff twice but it's beside that – it's so disheartening having spent days cleaning up for it to happen again so soon."

Sessions for residents affected by flooding had been planned for last night, but were cancelled due to resources being utilised elsewhere.

Instead, people who need help should contact Telford & Wrekin Council.

A council spokesman said: "Our crews have been out overnight distributing sandbags, which are also available to pick up from Ironbridge Park & Ride. The park & ride is open to anyone in the Gorge who wants to move their vehicle if it's at risk of being flooded."